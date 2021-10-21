Price Michael F Buys 195,000 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Price Michael F grew its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the quarter. Alkermes makes up approximately 1.3% of Price Michael F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Price Michael F owned approximately 0.31% of Alkermes worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alkermes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Alkermes by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Alkermes by 27.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 14.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $119,000.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

ALKS traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.55. 7,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,148. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

