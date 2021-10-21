Price Michael F Lowers Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Price Michael F decreased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Bancorp makes up 1.0% of Price Michael F’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Price Michael F owned 0.27% of Investors Bancorp worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $353,331,000 after buying an additional 477,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after acquiring an additional 630,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,070,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,791,000 after acquiring an additional 436,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

