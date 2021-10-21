Price Michael F Makes New Investment in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU)

Price Michael F acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMLTU. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,251,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,950,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,206,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,184,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLTU remained flat at $$10.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,980. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

