Primecoin (XPM) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.91 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and $1.46 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,166,209 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

