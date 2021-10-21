Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $169.62

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $169.62 and last traded at $169.62, with a volume of 231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRI. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Primerica by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

