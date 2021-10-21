Primis Financial (FRST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Primis Financial to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. On average, analysts expect Primis Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FRST stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. Primis Financial has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $369.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primis Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

