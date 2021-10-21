Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $24.76 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

