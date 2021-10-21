Professional (PFHD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. Professional had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 20.91%. On average, analysts expect Professional to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFHD opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $252.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. Professional has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Professional stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Professional worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFHD shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Professional from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Professional presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

