Project Pai (PAI) Market Cap Hits $22.80 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $22.80 million and $406,170.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00084580 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021268 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,782,220,580 coins and its circulating supply is 1,579,129,779 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.