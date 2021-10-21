Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD opened at $143.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.09. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $143.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.