Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $144.50 and last traded at $144.42, with a volume of 6114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.42.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.09.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

