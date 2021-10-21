Prometeus Price Hits $19.13 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $19.13 or 0.00030259 BTC on exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $314.65 million and $16.67 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00103525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.72 or 0.00194140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.