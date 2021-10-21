ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.31.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $389.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Equities analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,464,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,059,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,424,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,463,000 after buying an additional 1,414,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,613,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

