ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Down 5.4%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s share price were down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $95.50 and last traded at $95.76. Approximately 5,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,180,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.18.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at about $130,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

