ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.26

Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.26 and last traded at $72.05, with a volume of 17032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.21.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

