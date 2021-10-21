ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sets New 12-Month High at $133.77

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $133.77 and last traded at $133.67, with a volume of 1409514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.31.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.