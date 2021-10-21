ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €22.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €22.00 ($25.88) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €19.90 ($23.41).

Shares of PSM opened at €14.97 ($17.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €9.26 ($10.89) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($22.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.85.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

