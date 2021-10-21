Proto Labs (PRLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, analysts expect Proto Labs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $286.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Proto Labs stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120,022 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.33% of Proto Labs worth $34,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

