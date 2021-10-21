ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.10. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 52,156 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

