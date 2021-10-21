Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.22

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and traded as high as $16.99. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 33,182 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $305.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 20.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 52.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 123.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

