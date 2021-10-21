Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Shares of LON:PFG opened at GBX 318.91 ($4.17) on Thursday. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.09 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 368.60 ($4.82). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 337.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 277.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £808.85 million and a P/E ratio of -7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.