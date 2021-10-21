PS Business Parks (PSB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect PS Business Parks to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. On average, analysts expect PS Business Parks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PSB stock opened at $175.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.65. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $176.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

PSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PS Business Parks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of PS Business Parks worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

