PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 1,426,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,204,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.

