PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the quarter.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. On average, analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.55.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

