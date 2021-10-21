Public Index Network (PIN) Hits One Day Volume of $80,685.00

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $80,685.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00068170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00071534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00102151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,137.65 or 0.99853142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,062.62 or 0.06425102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00022392 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.