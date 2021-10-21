Public Mint Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last Week (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $5.32 million and $320,093.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00041783 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000417 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

