Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.56. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

PEG stock opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,421. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 28,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 687,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 37,458 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 48,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 473.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 130,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

