Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,679 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of AGNC Investment worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 561,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,197 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2,321.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 777,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 745,230 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.28.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

