PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $346.07

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 346.07 ($4.52) and traded as high as GBX 362.50 ($4.74). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 354.50 ($4.63), with a volume of 73,561 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 346.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 359.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.21.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

