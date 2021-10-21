PutinCoin (PUT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $48.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $525,794.44 and $48.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,234.12 or 1.00144013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00055198 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00049876 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.64 or 0.00699425 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001608 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004221 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

