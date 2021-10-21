PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on PVH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $111.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $121.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 54,838 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

