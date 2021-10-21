PWR Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $637.00 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 81.9% against the dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $401,487.02 and $637.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,185.08 or 0.99868914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00055352 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.19 or 0.00319578 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.79 or 0.00511781 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.08 or 0.00197691 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008964 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002231 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000974 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

