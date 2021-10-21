PWR Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $661.00 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 87.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 80.7% against the U.S. dollar. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $416,377.56 and approximately $661.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,911.48 or 1.00121869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00055025 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.48 or 0.00313648 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.71 or 0.00505404 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00189274 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008181 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001974 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000977 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.