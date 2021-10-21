Pylon Finance Price Reaches $90.81 (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Pylon Finance has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $2,271.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pylon Finance coin can currently be bought for about $90.81 or 0.00144959 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00068016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00071297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00102526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,539.31 or 0.99834603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.98 or 0.06423680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00022551 BTC.

Pylon Finance Coin Profile

Pylon Finance’s genesis date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Finance

