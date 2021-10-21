Pyrk (PYRK) Market Capitalization Reaches $28,264.47

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $28,264.47 and $1,137.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000110 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

