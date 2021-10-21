Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Market Capitalization Achieves $2.90 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $8,076.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $10.98 or 0.00016892 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00067459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00071650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00102514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,989.85 or 0.99987013 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.91 or 0.06450795 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00022271 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

