Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Issued By KeyCorp

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 6.23. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $374,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,356 shares of company stock worth $1,053,857. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

