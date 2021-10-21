Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issued By Wedbush

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.02. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.64 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.00.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $625.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $646.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.