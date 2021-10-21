Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of BK opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $295,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.