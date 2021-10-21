Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Issued By William Blair

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stride in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

LRN opened at $35.24 on Thursday. Stride has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 107.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 25.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 101,098 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

