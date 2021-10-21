Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for EQT Co. Issued By Williams Capital (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at Williams Capital upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Williams Capital also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EQT. Truist upped their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

EQT stock opened at $21.37 on Thursday. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.