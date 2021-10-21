Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Reduced by Analyst

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Delek US in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

DK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

DK stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 31.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,975 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Delek US by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,410,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.5% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after purchasing an additional 131,335 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

