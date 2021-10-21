Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Issued By SVB Leerink

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.58) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of BEAM opened at $94.11 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,481 shares in the last quarter. MWG Management Limited increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% during the 1st quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,810 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,832,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $21,516,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,193,000 after purchasing an additional 202,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

