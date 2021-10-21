Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for California Resources Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of California Resources in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of CRC opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08. California Resources has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $45.42.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 83,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,362,281.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,300,926 shares of company stock valued at $87,930,428 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

