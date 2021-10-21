Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Calithera Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

CALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $142.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 806,323 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 53,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 199,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

