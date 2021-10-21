Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Issued By Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KNT. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.21.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$7.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.74. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$9.36.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.52 million.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

