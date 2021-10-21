Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Viper Energy Partners LP Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VNOM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $24.37 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.58 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 471.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

