Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Cormark cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for AirBoss of America in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$145.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$127.47 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.70.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$34.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.43. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$15.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.88. The stock has a market cap of C$921.00 million and a P/E ratio of 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently 16.83%.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

