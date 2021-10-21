Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Boralex in a report released on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14).

Get Boralex alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLX. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.02.

BLX stock opened at C$38.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45. The firm has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.16. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$33.92 and a 12-month high of C$56.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.42.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 167.51%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.