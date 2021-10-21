Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Increased by Analyst

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

NYSE:BRO opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $64.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,986,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after acquiring an additional 205,586 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 17.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

